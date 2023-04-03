New sculpture to promote coffee sustainability in Lincoln

A new five-year sculpture to promote sustainability and environmental awareness is to be built near Stokes’ coffee shop at The Lawn.

The wood and steel project has been commissioned by Lincoln BIG, with funding from Lincoln Creates, which aims to encourage artists and businesses to work together to make Lincoln more vibrant.

Plans have been submitted to the City of Lincoln Council for final approval of the sculpture which has been designed by artist Nadya Monfrinoli.

“The project builds links between Stokes Tea and Coffee and the local community, especially the primary school,” said documents submitted to the council.

“It promotes ideas about sustainability and education about the origins of coffee and the story of bean to cup, its impact on our economy and environmental issues around the globe.”

The wood for the piece will be salvaged from Stokes’ own waste supplies and will be held up by a steel tube cube.

“The project aims to enhance its surroundings with an interactive artwork in an accessible space and to contribute to The Lawn as a destination for visitors.”

The documents to the council said the sculpture would be removed after five years and the land returned to its previous condition.

