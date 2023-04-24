nICE job! Unbeaten Grimsby team win Belgium ice hockey tournament

An ice hockey team from Grimsby managed to go undefeated to be crowned ‘Kings of the pond’ at a tournament in Belgium.

The ninth annual Indoor Pond Hockey Classic tournament was held at the weekend, with Grimsby Ice Bears in a conference league consisting of 22 teams.

The Bears were the only representative from the UK in their conference and they played teams from countries including Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, and France.

After winning nine matches and drawing one, Grimsby Ice Bears advanced to the semi-final. They drew 5-5 against Dutch Dukes before beating them in a shootout, including goals from captain Chris Curtiss and Ross Hoban.

Grimsby put in a great performance in the final against a side who ironically didn’t live up to their team name of Brilliant Stars.

They won 5-2 to win one of the conferences. The other was topped by the Norwegian Penguins.

Captain Chris Curtiss said: “We’ve attended this tournament for a number of years now. The first time was to shoot a documentary to promote it with my friend’s business ‘Hockey Tutorial’ in 2015, and from the moment we arrived we knew we had to make it an annual visit.

“To finally win alongside some lifelong friends is incredible. It’s an amazing tournament and the fact we’re from such a small town makes it that much sweeter.

“All of the Europeans ask ‘Where’s Grimsby?’ but I like to think we help put us on the map a little bit.

“Grimsby has a rich history when it comes to ice hockey, which not many people know about, so hopefully we can help spark interest in the younger generation to give it a go and head down to their local ice rink to watch the juniors, as well as the ladies and recreational teams.”

Grimsby Ice Bears were formed in early 2012, and train and play at Grimsby Ice Rink on Cromwell Road at 7pm on Sunday nights.

The team play both contact and non-contact ice hockey to allow more game time and different opponents. Anyone wishing to join can email [email protected].

