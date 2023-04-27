North Hykeham runner inspired by marathon meeting with Sir Mo Farah

Andy was raising money for the air ambulance when he ran into Sir Mo

A North Hykeham runner received the ultimate encouragement from Sir Mo Farah before the London Marathon.

Andy Ayers happened to stay at the same hotel as the Olympic legend on the eve of the marathon last weekend.

He bumped into Sir Mo, and his enthusiasm helped to spur the Lincolnshire runner across the marathon finish line.

“Sir Mo was happy to give up his time and talk to me and my family,” Andy said.

“He high-fived my children and chatted with them about which football team they supported. He also asked me about my marathon race and wished me the very best of luck.

“He was most personable, an inspirational athlete who has inspired a generation with such genuine humility.”

Andy was one of nine fantastic runners who took on the gruelling 26-mile London Marathon on Sunday, April 23 in aid of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA).

Together, they raised over £23,000 for the charity’s life-saving work.

LNAA Events Lead, Georgia Watson, said: “Our runners are an amazing group of people who, for a variety of reasons, chose to run the race in support of our work. The money they have raised will help keep our crew operational, delivering emergency treatment to people in our communities when they need it most.”

LNAA organise a variety of challenge events throughout the year. Their next challenge, 10k in May is open for registration: https://www.ambucopter.org.uk/events/6kaday/