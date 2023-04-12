Onshore wind turbine plans in Grimsby and Immingham up for consultation

Plans for at least six new onshore wind turbines at ports in northern Lincolnshire will go to public consultation next week.

Associated British Ports submitted plans to “enhance the green potential” of the Humber ports last month.

These plans included four onshore wind turbines in Grimsby and at least two in Immingham, with a combined generation capacity of up to 36MW.

It is hoped that projects such as these will help ABP generate power 24 hours a day, and even creating more in winter than in summer.

Associated British Ports recently supported the government’s Net Zero by 2040 ambitions, launching a £2 billion plan for energy transition growth – which this onshore wind project would assist.

The onshore wind project proposals will now go to public consultation, giving residents in both Grimsby and Immingham the chance to have their say on plans.

Consultation takes place at the Crosland Suite of Grimsby Town Hall on Wednesday, April 19 between 1.30pm and 7.30pm; followed by an event at Immingham Civic Centre on Thursday, April 20 between 11.30am and 7.30pm.

Simon Bird, Regional Director for ABP Humber said: “We are steadily replacing our port plant and equipment with greener models, and we’ve already got the UK’s largest solar panel array at the Port of Hull. This application for onshore wind is serving to establish ABP as a greener part of the supply chain.

The presence of wind turbines within the port estate reflects the innovation of our ports and shows our commitment and investment to becoming sustainable. It is our intention to also develop turbines at our Port of Hull.”

