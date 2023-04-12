Storm sewage spills in Lincolnshire dropped by a quarter last year

There were almost 4000 storm overflow spills in Greater Lincolnshire last year, according to new figures.

North Lincolnshire waterways suffered the worst, while Lincoln had the fewest.

However, the county’s water provider says the situation is improving, with 26% fewer spills in the county compared to the previous year, and half the overall duration.

The Rivers Trust’s newly-published Sewage Map for 2022 reveals that there were 3,841 spills in Greater Lincolnshire over the course of the year, spilling for a cumulative time period of 18,874 hours.

This means that spills occurred across the region for a combined time of 2.35 calendar years in 2022.

Only 89% of known sewer overflows are monitored at present, and unreliable or poorly placed equipment can result in inaccuracies.

However, Anglian Water (the provider covering Greater Lincolnshire) had the second fewest recorded spills in the country – behind only Thames Water.

The company has also committed to 100% coverage of all known storm overflows by the end of 2023, and plans to install a further 22,000 monitors across its network.

The number of recorded spills per local authority in Greater Lincolnshire were:

North Lincolnshire – 981 spills for 3,716 hours

East Lindsey – 930 spills for 3,536 hours

West Lindsey – 639 spills for 3,930 hours

North Kesteven – 461 spills for 3,983 hours

North East Lincolnshire – 456 spills for 1,287 hours

South Kesteven – 428 spills for 2,521 hours

South Holland – 175 spills for 1,176 hours

Boston – 142 spills for 391 hours

Lincoln – 15 spills for 17 hours

Anglian Water has also recorded a dramatic drop in the period of time spills occurred.

In 2021, more than 21,000 sewage spills were counted in the Anglian Water area across 194,594 hours, and that figure has been slashed in half for 2022 – settling at 89,514 hours for 2022.

There were a total of 5,222 counted spills in Greater Lincolnshire in 2021, meaning the region has seen a 26% reduction in storm overflow spills in the last year.

However, across the Greater Lincolnshire region in 2020 there were 1,796 spills recorded by the Rivers Trust data, over 2,000 less than the 2022 figure.

The cumulative time of these spills was 18,874 hours in 2020, and that figure is identical to what it shows up as for 2022.

The water company says it is committed to improvements and aims to cut all serious pollutions by 2025, aided by £39 million of investment in storm overflow reductions.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “The data clearly shows that overall number of hours of spills from our storm overflows reduced by over 50 per cent last year compared to 2021. We are also well on track to ensure all our storm overflows are monitored by the end of the year.

“While we are pleased with this progress, there is still a great deal to be done to reduce the impacts of spills on our rivers and waterways.

“This year, we are investing £39m to reduce the impacts from storm overflows, and as part of our Get River Positive initiative, we have committed to eliminate all serious pollutions by 2025, a goal we are currently on track to meet.”

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey recently announced potentially unlimited fines for water companies neglecting their responsibilities to prevent storm overflows – with funds raised from this policy going into a new Water Restoration Fund.

“I know how important our beautiful rivers, lakes, streams and coastlines are for people and nature – and I couldn’t agree more than more needs to be done to protect them,” she said.

“I want to make sure that regulators have the powers and tools to take tough action against companies that are breaking the rules and to do so more quickly.

“Through the Water Restoration Fund, I will be making sure that money from higher fines and penalties – taken from water company profits, not customers – is channelled directly back into the rivers, lakes and streams where it is needed.

“We know that around 310 miles of rivers each year have been improved through community-led projects – we must build on that success.”

