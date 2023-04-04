Pelham Centre Burger King plans approved

Lincoln, Scunthorpe, Boston, Sleaford and North Hykeham all won their respective cup matches at the weekend, while unbeaten Boston Ladies secured the league title with another victory.

Sam Cave and Luke Brodrick crossed for two tries apiece as Lincoln Imps XV started their NLD Challenge Cup campaign with a 44-28 home victory against local rivals Market Rasen & Louth Wolfhounds.

Jack Miles, Sam Moate, Chris Smith and Jack Randell also scored tries for Lincoln.

Lincoln’s remaining points came via two conversions from Randell.

Will Inman and Calum Dufton both scored a brace of tries for Rasen. Dufton successfully converted all four of Rasen’s tries.

In the same cup competition, Boston’s 2nd XV won 22-10 at Horncastle.

James Smith, Perry Cumber, Ethan O’Callaghan and Charlie Willis all scored tries for Boston.

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of John Hummel, who kicked one conversion.

Horncastle’s tries were scored by their man-of-the-match Jake Taylor, and Olly Caswell, in what was a very physical game.

Lincoln’s 3rd XV travelled to face a combined Hykeham and Gainsborough second team side in a friendly and battled hard in a 43-12 defeat.

Dan McKitton grabbed an impressive five tries for Gainsborough/Hykeham and Damien Hart and Daniel Dawson each scored one. Robbie Goodyear slotted over three conversions and Sean Parker kicked one.

Flynn Smith, who was playing his first game of senior rugby, and Alex Humphries scored Lincoln’s tries, with the latter also kicking one conversion.

In Women’s NC 1 Midlands, Lincoln Ladies hosted high-flying Cannock Lionesses Ladies on what was an emotional day.

A minute’s silence was held at the start of the match to commemorate three years since the passing of their beloved coach Steve Burns, and a special shirt was laid out on the pitch in his honour.

Although the result ended in a disappointing 56-0 defeat for Lincoln, they refused to give up and showed bigger improvement in the second half.

The match also saw Clare Brooker-Brown, Lynne Brooker-Brown and Georgina Tomlinson play in their final home games for the club.

Elsewhere in women’s rugby, unbeaten Boston Ladies were confirmed as champions in Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East) after a 39-17 home win against Sutton Bonington Students Ladies.

Jen Braysher and Maisie Austin crossed for two tries apiece, while Lycia Elston, Tiana Woollaston and Hannah Both each scored one.

The Lincolnshire side’s emaining points came via the boot of Booth, who kicked two conversions in a game which saw another huge effort from the Boston squad.

Under-18’s player Beaumont grabbed a brace of tries as Kesteven Ladies battled hard in a narrow 25-19 home defeat against Mansfield.

Hermione Farmer also scored a try for Kesteven and Amy Brumhead kicked two conversions.

The match also saw Jo Arden make her final appearance for Kesteven before she retires from the sport.

In Women’s NC 2 North (East), Cassie Milestone scored two tries as a determined Scunthorpe Women lost 31-10 at Hull Ionian Women.

Other Results

Scunthorpe’s 1st XV travelled to Doncaster Phoenix in the first round of the Papa John’s Trophy and came out on top with a 20-13 victory.

Will Harrison and Kane Linklater both scored tries for Scunthorpe, while Connor Brewster kicked two conversions and two penalties.

Scunthorpe’s 3rd XV were in league action against Driffield and Robbie Johnston’s two tries helped them secure a 34-6 win.

Jack Brunt, Billy Nicholson, Cam Ogg, and Phil Jepson also scored tries for the North Lincolnshire side, who sit second in the East Yorkshire Merit Table.

Lee Copperwheat kicked Scunthorpe’s remaining points with two conversions.

North Hykeham’s 1st XV were also in action in the Papa John’s Trophy and put in a strong performance to win 42-0 away against Stamford College Old Boys.

Leo Cross, who was named as Hykeham’s man-of-the-match, crossed for a brace of tries.

Ross O’Loughlin, Liam Williams, Sam Cooke, and Jordan Jolley also scored tries for the visitors.

Hykeham’s remaining points came via the boot of Max Foster who successfully kicked six conversions.

Sleaford’s 1st XV also advanced to the next round of the cup after a 23-3 victory at Deepings.

Barijon Kite, Gareth Ambler, Josh King and Callum Kopp all scored tries for Sleaford.

Sleaford’s remaining points came via a Tim O’Sullivan penalty.

Chris Barrett slotted over a penalty for Deepings and Pierce Knox and Frank Josh both put in strong performances for the hosts.

Kesteven were also involved in the first round of the competition and battled hard in a 34-12 home defeat against Yarnbury.

George Whinney and Harry Cox both scored tries for Kesteven and Sam Hawkins kicked one conversion.

Kesteven Colts advanced through to the semi-final of the NLD Cup after a 26-15 win at Ashbourne.

Sheard, Jallow, Hall, and Owen all scored tries for Kesteven and Mussell kicked three conversions.

Bourne saw their Papa John’s Trophy campaign end in the first round after they pushed Loughborough all the way in a 19-17 defeat.

Captain Sam Evison and JJ Roberts both scored tries for Bourne, with the latter also kicking two conversions and a penalty.

Bourne had a chance to snatch a late win with the last play of the game, but Evison’s penalty attempt was missed.

In the East Yorkshire Merit Table, Mike Vankampen crossed for two tries as Grimsby’s 2nd XV battled hard in a 54-17 defeat at Malton and Norton’s 3rd XV.

Kyle Skipworth, who put in a huge effort with his tackle count, also scored a try for Grimsby and Blake Niemann kicked one conversion.

Spalding’s 2nd XV refused to give up in what was a tough game which ended in a 41-0 victory for Oundle’s Under-23s.

The referee sustained an injury after 15 minutes so the remainder of the match was reffed by coaches.

