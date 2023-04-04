Pelham Centre Burger King plans approved
Traffic and heritage concerns put aside
Plans for a new Burger King on the Pelham Centre have been given approval after developers allayed traffic concerns.
RAFKINS (Lincoln Pelham Centre) applied to the City of Lincoln Council to build a restaurant with drive-thru on the Canwick Road shopping centre, next to the former Carpets for Less site.
Officers said the site was in a regeneration opportunity area with nearby planning permission granted to redevelop the land east of the road for employment and housing.
An officer’s report said that the scheme had caused a number of concerns at first including the potential impact of queuing cars impacting on a busy route in/out of the city as well as the impact a new building would have on the historical view.
However, it said: “The applicants have demonstrated through the submission of a Transport Assessment, which the Highways Authority have approved, that there would be no impact on highway safety.
“Similarly the submitted Heritage Impact Assessment has demonstrated that the building would have no adverse impact on views of the historic hillside and taking into account the character of the surrounding area and context of setting then there would be no adverse impact on visual amenity.”
Developers said the new build would create around 30 full-time jobs.
The building will be a flat-roof building, measuring between 8-9m, The brickwork of the build will match the Pelham Centre’s design.
The restaurant will be allowed to operate 8am-11pm every day, with commercial deliveries and waste collections allowed from 7am.
