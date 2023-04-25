Plans for another 20 homes in Lincoln village to be approved despite objections

Plans to build a further 20 homes in a village on the outskirts of Lincoln are set to be approved, despite opposition from a number of local residents.

For a number of years now, developer Cherry Tree Homes have been looking to fulfil the need for affordable homes in Cherry Willingham and have been working on building houses in three different paddock areas off Hawthorn Road.

This latest proposal will see new properties built on land to the south-west of Franklin Way and will include four one-bed bungalows, 10 two-bed houses and six three-bed houses.

An initial application for 21 homes was submitted to West Lindsey District Council in November 2021, but was refused at committee.

Planning documents read: “Previous planning submission and subsequent appeal decisions of the site have determined that, for locational purposes, the site is acceptable for the development of residential housing.”

They continued: “Whilst the development of this site would extend the existing built form of the settlement, the proposed scheme for 20 affordable homes demonstrates exceptional reasons to justify the granting of a residential scheme in such a location.”

West Lindsey District Council’s Planning Committee have been given a recommendation to delegate authority back to officers to grant planning permission, although it has promoted pushback from local residents.

Writing to the council, Louise McPeake, of Wesley Road, said: “I would have serious concerns about more houses being added to the area.

“Both Wesley Road and Cherry Paddocks have limited parking for the houses already there. The estate consists of two-bed and four-bed houses and yet most houses will have one allocated space, you cannot expect houses with these occupants to only have one car.

“The estate’s layouts are already troublesome to people living, and we have a lot of children living who like to play out on their bikes etc, this would only make the area more dangerous for them.”

Joshua Brooks, also of Wesley Road, added: “I strongly object against the planning of more properties being built on Wesley Road.

“The road is very tight with a lot of twists, this is already very dangerous with the amount of traffic using the street from residents of Wesley Road, to add more will be asking for someone or kids to get hurt or worse. This is already causing neighbourhood conflict and ill feelings towards residents.”

Mr Brooks continued: “I appreciate that Cherry Tree Homes own the vacant land and want to profit from building on it, but I don’t feel it would create a positive environment for those living there.”

Members of the council’s planning committee will meet to discuss the plans on Wednesday.

