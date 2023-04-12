Police appeal after social media video of Chapel St Leonards fight
Several men and women were involved
We are appealing for information following reports of a public order offence at Chapel St. Leonards.
An altercation involving a group of men and women were reported to have happened on Trunch Lane at around 5.30pm on Sunday (9 April).
We have not received a formal report of the incident but are aware of a video circulating on social media.
If you witnessed the incident or have any other information that can assist our investigation, please get in touch. You can contact PC Billy Spence by emailing [email protected]quoting 23000219005.