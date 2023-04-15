Police Appeal following sexual assault in Lincoln
A woman reported being touched inappropriately in the Stamp End area
We are appealing for information following a report that a woman was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately in the early hours of Friday morning (14 April).
We received a report that a woman in her 40s was approached in the Stamp End area just after 3am.
The man is described as wearing a dark coloured parka jacket, dark clothing and had tight curly blonde hair. He was also reported to be on a bike.
We take reports of this nature very seriously, and have officers dedicated to investigating the circumstances and attempting to identify the person responsible. The woman is being supported by officers.
While we are keeping an open mind, we are considering if there is a connection between two previous incidents where a man on a bike approached women and made vulgar comments in January and December.
We are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who may have captured anything on CCTV, doorbell camera, or dashcam to come forward.
We would also encourage anyone who may not have made a report but have been approached in a similar way to come forward.
If you can help with our investigation, there are a number of ways to get in touch:
- By calling 101 and ask to speak with the duty DS at Lincoln CID. Please quote incident 43 of 14 April.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 43 of 14 April in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.