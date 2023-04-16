Police appeal for witnesses after man discovered on Dixon Street
Road closed as police investigate incident
Lincolnshire Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of an injured man on Dixon Street, Lincoln, in the early hours of today, April 16. Authorities received a phone call at 2:38 am reporting a man lying in the road near the junction with Matilda Road.
Upon arrival, emergency services swiftly transported the man to the hospital for immediate treatment. The individual is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, with short hair and a beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing jeans, black shoes, and a white or cream-coloured T-shirt.
In an effort to further their investigation, the police are appealing to the public for any information regarding the man or the circumstances surrounding the incident. They are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen a man fitting this description between 1:00 am and 2:30 am on 16 April.
As a result of the ongoing inquiry, Dixon Street is currently closed at the junction with Tritton Road. The reopening time remains uncertain.
Members of the public who have any information that may aid the investigation are encouraged to get in touch with the police using one of the following methods:
- Call 101 and quote Incident 62 of 16 April.
- Email [email protected] with Incident 62 of 16 April in the subject line.
- To report anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or submit information online.