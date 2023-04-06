Police appeal to find man after spate of Grimsby burglaries

Officers would like to speak with him in connection with reports of a series of burglary dwellings and attempt burglary dwellings which occurred in the Grimsby and Cleethorpes area, on Tuesday 22 November 2022 and Sunday 18 December 2022.

At around 2.20am on Tuesday 22 November 2022, it is reported a man approached a property on Weelsby Road, Grimsby, and is believed to have stolen a vehicle from the driveway.

On Sunday 18 December, between the hours of 1:45am and 2:20am, we then received reports of a man attempting to enter a further four properties and vehicles on Lestrange Street, and around the Brereton Avenue area in Cleethorpes. It is believed another vehicle was also stolen from the fourth address.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing in attempts to identify the man, and we can now release CCTV images and footage of the person we would like to speak with in connection with these incidents.

We’re appealing for help from members of the public who may have witnessed the incidents or have ring doorbell footage of the area at around the same time they occurred, which would further assist with our investigations.

We appreciate the images are not the best quality, but if you are the man in the images, or think you might know who he is, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 22*111860.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now