Derbyshire man arrested in Ingoldmells murder investigation

Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Derbyshire on suspicion of murder, in connection with the death of a man in Ingoldmells near Fantasy Island early this morning.

The deceased man was actually 43 years old, not 42 as initially reported, according to police clarification. A 30-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of murder earlier on Thursday, has been released with no further action.

The victim was discovered injured following an altercation near the Fantasy Grill & Balti takeaway during the early hours, and died shortly thereafter. Officers were observed dredging drains close to the cordoned-off scene.

Uniformed officers from other forces are assisting with the ongoing investigation. Part of Roman Bank near the theme park was closed off overnight, and a forensic tent has been erected.

Fantasy Island remained open, although the entrance near the incident was closed and the theme park said some rides may not run.

A statement issued by Lincolnshire Police said:

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, who has information, or dashcam footage between 9pm last night and 3am this morning in the Roman Bank area to get in touch by calling 101 quoting Incident 22 of 6 April.”

See more pictures from the scene below

