Police investigate suspicious death of man in Boston

We are investigating a suspicious death in Boston following a report that a person had been found dead.

Officers were called to an address in Maud Street in the town at 5.09pm last night (Thursday, 13 April) after the man was discovered. Sadly, he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Investigations into the cause and circumstances of the death are now ongoing. We are also working to establish the individual’s identity.

A scene guard is currently in place and specially-trained forensics experts and detectives are expected to be on the scene for much of today.

A 68-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident. This is all the information we can release while we investigate the circumstances, and we will share further details when we have them.

We understand that this will be concerning for the local community and we would encourage people not to speculate while we carry out our enquiries.

We would appeal for anyone with information to contact us. There are a number of ways to get in touch:

By calling 101 quoting incident 319 of 13 April

By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 319 of 13 April in the subject line.

quoting incident 319 of 13 April in the subject line. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

