Police investigating incident outside Grantham hospital
They were responding to reports of gunshots
Lincolnshire Police are currently investigating an incident that occurred outside Grantham hospital on Saturday evening.
At around 7:29 pm, the Force Control Room received several calls from members of the public reporting what they believed to be gunshots. Officers were dispatched to the scene and arrived at the hospital within seven minutes, where they discovered a 26-year-old man with a baseball bat.
The man was immediately arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, and possessing offensive weapons. The investigation is ongoing, however, there is currently no evidence to suggest that a firearm was involved in the incident.
The police have asked the public to refrain from speculating about the incident until criminal proceedings have been completed. In light of the incident, an increased police presence can be expected in the area, and officers will be available to speak to anyone with concerns.
Anyone who witnessed the events or has information that may assist the investigation is requested to contact the investigating officers. You can report information in confidence in any of the following ways: by email to [email protected] quoting incident 423 of 22 April, by calling 101 and quoting incident 423 of 22 April, or by contacting the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.