Police raid discovers £250k cannabis farm

A man has been charged after officers executed a misuse of drugs act warrant at a property on Moorwell Road, Scunthorpe on Friday 14 April.

Upon searching the premises, officers discovered a suspected cannabis grow of over 650 plants and growing equipment, worth an estimated £250,000.

Lulzim Buzi, aged 19, of Moorwell Road, Scunthorpe has been charged with cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity dangerously.

Buzi appeared at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 15 April and was remanded into custody to appear at court at a later date.

