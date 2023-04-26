Popular Indian street food chain reveals plans for new Lincoln branch
Moving into the former Two Seasons
Indian tapas chain Mowgli Street Food is looking to open a new branch on Lincoln High Street.
The popular brand, which is well known for serving up curries and street food specials, will soon be taking over the former Two Seasons store near House of Fraser.
A notice has been placed in the window of the ex-skatewear shop, revealing that the company has submitted an application to City of Lincoln Council for the sale of alcohol and the provision of late-night refreshments.
Food is served in tiffins, giving a restaurant experience similar to that on the streets of New Delhi.
Menu highlights include Mother Butter Chicken, the Monkey Wrap, Treacle Tamarind Fries and Picnic Potato Curry. There are also alternative vegan and gluten-friendly menus available.
An official opening date is yet to be announced.
Two Seasons first closed its doors without warning in August 2020 as the company went into administration.
It was later saved by a previous owner and reopened in June of the following year, but ultimately struggled with supply after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The store then closed for a second time in August 2022 and has been left vacant ever since.
The Lincolnite has reached out to Mowgli Street Food for more details, but there has been no response at the time of publication.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.