Prezzo in Boston to close as part of chain’s national cuts
A blow for the Boston restaurant scene
Italian restaurant chain Prezzo will be closing 46 sites across the country, including one in Boston.
The closures will put over 800 staff at risk of redundancy, with the Prezzo group claiming that utility costs have more than doubled.
A total of 46 sites across the United Kingdom will close, including the restaurant at Wide Bargate in Boston.
Closing dates are yet to be announced.
Prezzo says that closures are due to business not yet returning to pre-pandemic levels of footfall.
However, Prezzo sites in Lincoln, Gainsborough, Grantham, Spalding and Wisbech will be among the 97 restaurants that stay open after the shake-up.
