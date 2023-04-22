Punch and Judy coronation show cancelled for being ‘inappropriate’
The organiser claims it’s ‘Political correctness gone haywire’
A Punch and Judy show due to take place at a coronation event in Lincolnshire has been cancelled as it was deemed to be ‘inappropriate’.
Professor Paul Douglas has been performing his Punch and Judy show for 64 years.
However, his upcoming performance at an event organised by Saltfleetby Community Association was cancelled.
BBC Look North reported that Saltfleetby Parish Council had threatened to pull their funding for the whole coronation event if the act wasn’t removed.
Paul told BBC Look North: “We took the booking and then a few weeks ago I just had another phone call saying ‘We’ve got to cancel it’ because they deem it inappropriate.
“Political correctness gone absolutely haywire and I just think it’s sad really.”
When asked if he understood their point of view, he added: “No I don’t. I don’t get it. It’s probably one or two people who actually don’t like it. They don’t think that I should be hitting Mr Punch or Mr Punch should be hitting somebody else.
“But it’s probably the same people who go home and watching Coronation Street or Emmerdale and see somebody getting murdered on it – it’s quite explicit you know.”
The BBC contacted the organisers and the parish council, but didn’t receive a reply by the time their broadcast was aired.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now