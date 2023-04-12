Queues down Lincoln High Street for Wendy’s opening day frenzy

Wendy’s has opened for business with a bang in Lincoln as customers queued along the High Street.

The American fast food chain restaurant has made its grand return to the United Kingdom after 20 years away, and opened on Wednesday morning to huge anticipation.

Loud music and a balloon arch welcomed customers to the new Wendy’s store, with staff helping deliver a party atmosphere as doors opened for the first time.

Queues spread as far as the War Memorial on Lincoln High Street as customers waited for their first taste of a Lincoln Wendy’s, and the restaurant looks on course to sell “thousands of burgers” on opening day.

George Adams is a team member at Wendy’s Lincoln, and he was armed with a sandwich board today promoting the new site.

He told The Lincolnite that staff are “blown away” by the support, and promised a unique fast food experience compared to other chains in the United Kingdom.

“I think people can taste our fresh not frozen flavour”, George said. “We knew there was anticipation and that people were looking forward to it, but today has proven the demand for Wendy’s in Lincoln.”

It is situated in a prime spot on Lincoln High Street, but will have to compete with a number of other fast food chains in close vicinity.

However, this is not something that Wendy’s are worried about.

George said: “At Wendy’s we believe there is no competition. We are all about real food and real people here and the feedback so far has been really positive.

“We’ve had queues all day, and it’s great to see so many people enjoying their meals.”

Wendy’s will be open daily from 7am to 10pm Monday to Thursday, 7am to 11pm on Friday and Saturday, and 8am to 10pm on Sundays.

The usual Wendy’s burger range will be available at the Lincoln store, including the Baconator, Cheeseburger Deluxe, and select vegetarian options – as well as loaded fries and signature frozen desserts.

The breakfast menu will also be available daily until 10.30am each day once it launches from Thursday.

