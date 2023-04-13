Red Arrows Scampton Gate Guardian goes up for auction

The former Red Arrows jet which has become known as RAF Scampton’s Gate Guardian is up for auction – with bidding already surpassing £30,000.

The BAE Hawk T1A XX306 is a historic aircraft and was one of the Red Arrows’ original Hawk T1.

It was also the final one to leave RAF Scampton prior to its closure in March 2023.

GPSV Specialist Vehicle Auctions’ live action started at 10am on Wednesday, April 12 and will close at the same time on Friday, April 28.

Bids have been coming thick and fast, which the highest at the time of publication being £34,000

However, amateur pilots should note there is no engine fitted to the aircraft, and no logs supplied.

The aircraft has clocked up 7,378 hours and 15 minutes of flying time during its career, with a total of 13,007 landings.

The XX306 was built at the British Aerospace plant at Dunsfold and handed over to the Royal Air Force on May 23, 1980.

The jet spent two months at RAF Valley before flying to RAF Kemble – the Red Arrows’ previous home – and joined the Squadron on July 3, 1980.

The aircraft was retired from the aerobatic team on October 20, 2012. It was transferred to Shawbury on October 22, 2012 and then placed into storage.

It was then selected to be the Gate Guardian for RAF Scampton and transferred to RAF Cranwell for cosmetic refurbishment prior to being moved by road to Scampton on August 11, 2015.

The aircraft was reassembled on the main gate on October 12, 2015 and unveiled to the public in a ceremony marking the occasion.

The jet has been disassembled by a team of experienced aircraft movers and is now located at the auction firm’s Leyburn facility.

Viewing can be arranged by appointment.

GPSV Specialist Vehicle Auctions said the frames are not included with the aircraft and it can quote the winning bidder for transport and reassembly of the aircraft at their location.

