Reputable care provider wins big at Lincolnshire Care Awards

More praise for provider with 9 ‘Outstanding’ sites, according to CQC

A family-run care provider for adults with physical and mental health disabilities has taken home a quarter of the prizes at Lincolnshire’s Care Awards this year.

Home From Home Care was named the Outstanding Care Team at the 2023 Lincolnshire Care Awards, while two staff members claimed individual awards as well.

The awards, with are organised by the Lincolnshire Care Association, were held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Lincoln on Thursday, March 30 – recognising the work across Lincolnshire’s care sector.

Clair Blanchard won the Social Care Nurse and Nurse Associate award, while Darren Hampton, the Home From Home Care’s training kitchen manager, claimed the Care Home Cook/Chef prize.

As well as this, Anna O’Gara was highly commended in the Care Innovator category, in a very successful night for the care provider.

These three victories meant that Home From Home Care picked up a quarter of the available awards at this year’s ceremony – demonstrating the standards of excellence the provider expects.

It operates 11 residential care homes and specialist integration services across Greater Lincolnshire, supporting adults with learning disabilities, autism and complex physical and mental health.

Nine of the provider’s 11 sites are rated Outstanding, the best score possible, by the Care Quality Commission. They are located in Fiskerton, Barney, Ruskington, Dorrington and Stallingborough.

Paul de Savary, managing director and founder of Home From Home Care, said: “Winning three awards, which is a quarter of those on offer at this year’s Lincolnshire Care Awards, is a fantastic achievement.

“I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to Clair, Darren, our outstanding Health Partner Team and to Anna for their well deserved awards.

“We’re delighted to have won three categories and received a commendation in another, and we’re extremely proud of all of our colleagues who were finalists.”

Mr de Savary continues: “As a family run provider, we’re proud to do things a little differently from the rest of the care sector.

“One of those things is really looking after our team members and helping each person discover their talents, grow their skills and keep their careers rapidly moving forward.

“Receiving recognition from the Lincolnshire Care Awards serves as confirmation that we’re on the right track.”

