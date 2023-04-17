Scunthorpe ‘miracle patient’ beat COVID after having ‘2% chance of survival’

A Scunthorpe Army veteran in his 40s who was given a 2% chance of survival as he battled with coronavirus has spoken about his near-death experience nearly three years on.

Darren Eames was in an induced coma and on a ventilator after being admitted to hospital on May 14, 2020. He spent more than a month fighting COVID-19 in hospital.

He was told by doctors at Scunthorpe General Hospital that he was a “miracle patient”.

Nearly three years on after the near death experience Darren is back at work, but he still suffers from brain fog.

Darren told BBC Look North: “When they said a miracle patient I was like ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about, what’s all this about a miracle patient?’

“Then I got told about how lucky I was to come off the ventilator and stuff…I didn’t realise how many hadn’t come off the ventilator.”

When recalling being given the news that her husband had a 2% chance of survival, Darren’s wife Amanda told BBC Look North: “I’m not quite sure how I coped. I was a mess but I had my kids, although they’re adult, they’re still my kids so I had to keep going.”

She added: “When Daz came home was absolutely amazing. To see him walking from the ambulance up the path to the house, it was euphoric more than anything I think. To be able to have a cuddle finally after all that time was just like heaven.”

