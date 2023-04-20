Search for missing Louth dog seen being put into van

Independent candidates running for election in South Kesteven have objected to a £57,000 refurbishment of some much-loved tennis courts in Grantham.

In November last year, South Kesteven District Council’s Cabinet agreed to accept the money from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) in a bid to save two courts at Wyndham Park from closure and bring them up to standard.

Under the move, bookings will now be managed by the Grantham Tennis Club, although concerns have been raised over the changes this will bring.

Before, anyone could turn up with their racket and play, but now an online booking, at the cost of a small fee, will be needed to access the courts.

QR code technology is to be introduced to enforce this and also to help reduce anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

Grantham St Vincent’s Councillor Charmaine Morgan believes this will take the court out of reach for some local families, especially those without access to the internet.

“By making this change without prior consultation, we are going to lose a much-loved public amenity,” she said.

With support from fellow independent candidates Gary Rudd and John Morgan, she went on to criticise SKDC for “selling off” the courts at Wyndham Park, adding: “I totally oppose the loss of these courts, especially as it wasn’t even taken to the Scrutiny Committee.”

However, the council insists that there was no such transaction. In response, a spokesperson said: “The tennis courts at Wyndham Park are not being sold and remain open to the wider community.

“The only proposed change will be for bookings to be managed by Grantham Tennis Club.

“The council is always happy to receive feedback on its parks and their facilities and carries out regular consultation with park users and volunteers. This partnership with the tennis club comes as a result of this feedback.”

A representative from Grantham Tennis Club added: “The Parks Tennis Project is a nationwide investment by the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation, delivered by the LTA, to refurbish public tennis courts and open up the sport to many more people.

“This investment will bring thousands of existing park tennis courts in poor unplayable condition back to life for the benefit of communities across the country, as well as making it easier to find, book and get on the courts.

“Park tennis courts are vital for getting children and adults active, delivering significant physical and mental well-being benefits. The LTA will work with local authorities to ensure a range of options are in place for the local community, including a weekly organised free park tennis session for all ages, playing levels and experiences with equipment provided, and Local Tennis Leagues to allow people to compete regularly.

“Grantham Tennis Club is simply managing the booking system to enable the community to access the courts and have all the relevant and up-to-date information about the activities, including free tennis at Wyndham Park. The aim is not to put people off playing but encourage more to try tennis at their local park.”

They added: “It is important that park tennis courts are sustainable and money can be set aside for repair and maintenance, to ensure courts do not fall into disrepair in the years ahead and are available for generations to come.

“Otherwise there is a risk that this transformational investment into refurbishing the courts will be wasted, and the courts will not be maintained to the high standard that this will investment will ensure.

“Introducing a small fee to book a court will help to build a fund to repair courts in future years when they will inevitably need more maintenance.

“The council and club are working with the LTA to ensure that there will be weekly free tennis sessions on courts, including the chance to borrow equipment. This means nobody in the local community will be excluded from the chance to pick up a racket and start playing.”

