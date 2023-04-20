Search for missing Louth dog seen being put into van
She was seen being carried by an unknown man
We are appealing for information that will assist in the recovery of a missing dog called Isla.
Isla is described as a white and brown Springer Spaniel with three toes on her front paws.
She was last seen around 11pm on Wednesday 19 April on Eastfield Road, Louth, being carried by an unknown man. The man is then believed to have placed Isla in what is described as a small van with writing on the side.
It is thought that Isla had jumped the fence from her garden before she picked up by the unknown offender.
We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anything suspicious.
We are also appealing for CCTV, dashcam, or ring door footage.
Any person with information that might assist with locating Isla or the persons or vehicle involved is asked to call 101 quoting incident 526 of 19 April.