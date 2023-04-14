Skegness man jailed for unprovoked stabbing of female neighbour

A Skegness man who stabbed a female neighbour in the stomach during a completely unprovoked attack has been jailed for four years and eight months.

Peter Mousley, 60, of Brian Avenue, was also sentenced to an extended licence period of four years on his release from prison after a judge concluded he was dangerous.

Mousley, who had developed unfounded delusions about his neighbours, was sentenced in his absence at Lincoln Crown Court after refusing to leave his cell at Lincoln Prison.

He had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Section 18 wounding and possessing a bladed article.

Judge James House KC decided to sentence Mousley in his absence after hearing evidence from a prison officer who visited him in his cell.

Adam Pearson, prosecuting, said the incident occured on December 2 last year when the female victim had stepped out of her back door to have a cigarette with her partner.

Although they were near neighbours, the victim had little to do with Mousley after only recently moving to the area and did not know his name, the court heard.

Mr Pearson told the court Mousley walked straight onto her property shortly after 4.30pm and appeared to punch her in the stomach without saying anything.

“It was only when she stepped back she saw a plastic bag, and in that bag was a knife,” Mr Pearson added.

“She hadn’t been punched, she had been stabbed and was bleeding heavily.”

The victim was helped back into her house by her partner and then taken to hospital with a single stab wound to her abdomen.

She remained in hospital for five days after undergoing surgery to make sure there were no internal injuries.

Mr Pearson said the attack was also witnessed by another neighbour and a child.

In her impact statement, which was read out in court, the victim described how she still sometimes cried at night and did not like going outside alone.

Police arrested Mousley in his home and found the knife which had been put back.

On his way to the police station Mousley remarked “I didn’t want to do it,” and “I hope she doesn’t die.”

He later made unfounded allegations about his neighbours “blowing gas through his walls”, and admitted to drinking cider on the day of the attack.

The court heard Mousley had been keeping the knife in the bag by his back door after suffering delusions that his “neighbours had it in for him,” and on the day of the attack it was triggered by him hearing voices outside.

Mr Pearson told the court Mousley had a similar previous conviction for which he was jailed for 18 months in 2021 and was still on licence at the time of the incident.

Neil Sands, mitigating, said Mousley entered his guilty pleas at the first opportunity and had now spent over four months in custody.

Mr Sands said Mousley had underlying mental health issues and told a psychiatrist that he now regretted his offending. He also expressed remorse.

The court heard there had also been a 20 year gap in Mousley’s criminal record

Passing sentence Judge House said Mousley was aware of the negative impact drinking had on him, and added that there was now “a very worrying trend” in his offending.

Judge House said that had led him to conclude that Mousley was a dangerous offender who presented a significant risk of harm to the public.

The judge also praised the victim for endeavoring to get on with her life and returning to work, but he said the emotional consequences for her would be long-standing.

A restraining order was also made which prevents Mousley having any contact with the victim or his neighbours who witnessed the stabbing.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now