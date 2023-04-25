Skegness pensioner says closure of NHS dentist is “totally wrong”

One Lincolnshire practice closing and two being sold off

Skegness dental patients whose dental surgery is closing say that nowhere else is taking on NHS patients.

The Bupa practice on Algitha Road is to close on June 30 due to lack of available dentists.

The company also plans to sell off their practices in Boston and Sleaford.

Pensioners currently registered at the Skegness business have complained that they won’t be able to find other affordable treatment.

Dick Freeman told BBC Look North: “There are no other dentists around here would do it on NHS which is totally wrong.

“For people of our age – pensioners – we should have access to those facilities. We’ve put into the pension pot all our working lives, and that access should be there.”

Bupa said the closures were due to a lack of dentists to deliver NHS care, along with increased running costs caused by inflation and high energy prices.

Lincolnshire is already a ‘dental desert’ where residents have great difficulty in accessing treatment.

43% told a recent survey they have no access to an NHS dentist.

It was recently reported that people resorted to pulling their own teeth out and other DIY solutions when they experienced pain and discomfort.

Read also – Councillors warn seeing the dentist in Lincolnshire is ‘a rich man’s game’

