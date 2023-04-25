Menu
1 min ago

Skegness pensioner says closure of NHS dentist is “totally wrong”

One Lincolnshire practice closing and two being sold off

Skegness dental patients whose dental surgery is closing say that nowhere else is taking on NHS patients.

The Bupa practice on Algitha Road is to close on June 30 due to lack of available dentists.

The company also plans to sell off their practices in Boston and Sleaford.

Pensioners currently registered at the Skegness business have complained that they won’t be able to find other affordable treatment.

Dick Freeman told BBC Look North:  “There are no other dentists around here would do it on NHS which is totally wrong. 

Dick Freeman, whose Bupa dentist in Skegness is closing | Photo: BBC Look North

“For people of our age – pensioners – we should have access to those facilities. We’ve put into the pension pot all our working lives, and that access should be there.”

Bupa said the closures were due to a lack of dentists to deliver NHS care, along with increased running costs caused by inflation and high energy prices.

Lincolnshire is already a ‘dental desert’ where residents have great difficulty in accessing treatment.

43% told a recent survey they have no access to an NHS dentist.

It was recently reported that people resorted to pulling their own teeth out and other DIY solutions when they experienced pain and discomfort. 

Read also – Councillors warn seeing the dentist in Lincolnshire is ‘a rich man’s game’

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now

Property For Sale To Let Commercial

3 bedroom Mid Terraced House
£900
4 bedroom Detached House
£1,100
3 bedroom Detached House
£319,950
6 bedroom Detached House
£875,000
2 bedroom Mid Terraced House
£1,100
4 bedroom Semi-Detached House
£1,350
4 bedroom Cottage
£635,000
2 bedroom Apartment
£99,950
View more

Jobs + Add a job

Luxury Travel Consultant – Villas

Sun-Hat Villas & Resorts

Lincoln
Architects/Technologists

Framework Architecture & Urban Design Ltd

Lincoln
Revenues Recovery Officer

City of Lincoln Council

Lincoln
Joiner multi-skilled, aids and adaptations

City of Lincoln Council

Lincoln
Executive Support Officer to the Deputy Principal

Lincoln College Group

Lincoln
Temporary Enrolment Officers

Lincoln College Group

Lincoln
Surveyor

Chestnut Homes

Lincoln
HR Administrator

Stokes Tea & Coffee

Lincoln
View more
10 hours ago

An aerial view of the proposed development site | Photo: West Lindsey District Council
By Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to demolish a disused pub in Gainsborough to make way for a new gated residential community have been revealed.

Since its closure in 2009, three similar proposals to tear down the Gainsborough Park Public House, originally called the Nodding Donkey, have been submitted to West Lindsey District Council.

However, not one has ever come to fruition, even though two were granted outline planning permission.

Despite setbacks, the applicant insists that the site on Glentham Road is ideally placed for a new residential community and is currently looking for a local contractor to the development forward.

The pub was forced to shut its doors due to a lack of communuty support.

 

The site location plan | Image: West Lindset District Council

New planning documents read: “The site is bordered on three sides by existing residential development, two of which are relatively new developments.

“Development of the application site will provide a natural rounding of residential development within the area and provide a clear and distinctive break between industrial development to the east and residential development to the west.

“It is proposed that the layout and type of dwellings will complement and will be in harmony with the new residential development adjacent to the site and will not detract from it.

“The site is ideally placed to take advantage of public transport and local services making the development sustainable.”

Indicative plans for the new dwellings | Image: West Lindsey District Council

By being left vacant, the former public house has attracted a number of vandals and the applicant feels that a new gated community will help deter and lower crime within the development site.

This should also help reduce traffic and create a sense of community where neighbours interact with one another, providing a safe place to live.

A single shared road will provide access to all the dwellings on the site. The cul-de-sac will then provide ample turning and manoeuvring facilities for all vehicles.

11 hours ago

| Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Two people have died following a collision on the A16 near to North Thoresby this morning.

A man, aged in his 30s, and a woman, aged in her 40s, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision, between a black BMW convertible and a grey Transit van, was reported at 9.04 am this morning.

Any witnesses, or anyone who may have captured relevant footage on dash cam, are asked to call 101 with incident reference number 90 of 24 April.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now

+ More stories