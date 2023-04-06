Skegness road closed due to ongoing police incident

Locals have reported a large police presence near to the SPAR shop

A section of Roman Bank in Skegness was closed in the early hours of the morning due to a serious incident.

Lincolnshire Police said the road was closed in the vicinity of the junction with Sea Lane at around 3am on Thursday, April 6.

The force took to social media to ask people to avoid this area and use alternative routes.

The area remained closed for several hours and is still blocked at the time of writing.

The nature of the incident has not yet been made clear by officials.

Local people reported a large police presence and said a tent had been put up in the car park near to the Fantasy Island SPAR shop.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

