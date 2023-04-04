Social Change Better Business Summit: Kelly Evans Takes the Helm

The Social Change Better Business Summit is set to take place on Monday, May 22 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln, Lincolnshire. Hosted by Stonebow Media in partnership with Social Change, this groundbreaking event will feature a remarkable lineup of industry experts and pioneers, discussing the B-Corp standard and sharing valuable insights on making businesses more sustainable.

The summit is delighted to announce that Kelly Evans, Chief Executive at Social Change, will be hosting the event. Kelly has established herself as a prominent figure in the field of sustainable business. Last year, she successfully guided Social Change through the rigorous assessment to become a certified B Corp – a highly sought-after and respected accolade symbolising ethical and responsible business practices.

The day’s programme will be divided into two inspiring sections: Inspire and Act. Attendees can look forward to engaging with keynote speakers, participating in panel discussions, and connecting with like-minded professionals during networking opportunities.

In addition to Kelly Evans, the event will also feature prominent speakers such as Krisi Smith, Nikki Buckley, Gerrard Fisher, and Sarah Duncan. These industry leaders will share their knowledge and expertise on ethical, eco-conscious, and sustainable business practices.

Guests will be treated to a delicious lunch provided by ROCO BBQ and will have the opportunity to attend an exclusive cocktail networking event at 3:30 pm. The Social Change Better Business Summit is an essential event for businesses of all sizes looking to make a positive impact on the world.

Kelly Evans has extensive experience in designing solutions and delivering campaigns and programmes focusing on positively impacting people’s attitudes, beliefs, and behaviours. She has worked with the UK government, NHS, businesses, and brands on tackling society’s most significant issues, such as obesity, climate change, knife crime, and child sexual exploitation.

In addition to her work at Social Change, Kelly has delivered talks worldwide, including a TEDx talk in 2017. She is a regular speaker at national conferences and universities, and a frequent guest on BBC radio.

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to learn from the best in the industry. Join us at the Social Change Better Business Summit on May 22 and witness the power of sustainable business in action.

Lincolnshire Business Week

Stonebow Media and The Lincolnite are delighted to invite businesses to the Better Business Summit and Doing It Differently Conference, two key events of the upcoming Lincolnshire Business Week between May 22-26.

This year, our focus is on fostering growth, innovation, and sustainability, while prioritising people and exploring fresh formats and ideas to deliver truly engaging experiences.

The Better Business Summit will take place on Monday, May 22nd, as part of our week-long series of events. With a strong focus on sustainability, net zero, and B-corp, this summit provides a valuable opportunity for you to connect with industry leaders, explore new perspectives, and gain insights to advance your business.

Key themes of the Social Change Better Business Summit include:

Achieving sustainability and net zero goals

B-corp best practices and business benefits

Responsible sourcing and ethical supply chains

Building a circular economy and reducing waste

Additionally, we are excited to present the Doing It Differently Conference on Wednesday, May 24th, in association with the University of Lincoln.

This year’s theme is “Prioritising People,” and the conference will delve into topics such as neurodiversity, transferable skills, and workplace diversity, offering you the chance to engage in meaningful discussions and learn from experts in the field.

Key themes of the Doing It Differently Conference:

Embracing neurodiversity in the workplace

Identifying and leveraging transferable skills

Investing in learning and development opportunities

Encouraging diversity and inclusivity in the workplace

The importance of self-reflection and personal growth

Why should you attend? These events offer a platform to:

Network with like-minded professionals and industry leaders

Discover practical strategies and ideas to foster growth and sustainability in your business

Stay informed and maintain a competitive edge in your market

