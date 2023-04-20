South Kesteven council defends director’s £237K pay last year

A family-run pub in a village near Skegness has taken to social media to respond to an angry letter it recieved.

The Vine Hotel in Chapel St Leonards received the message earlier this week, complaining about “extremely loud” live music that was played on Saturday, April 15.

It claimed that “90% of the residents here would not step foot on your premises”.

However owner John Biddall Jnr said the music finished by 7.30pm and the letter came across as “more of a threat” than a complaint.

The Vine Hotel in Chapel St Leonards has been trading since 1926 and John Biddall Jnr said it has been in his family for 18 years.

The letter said: “You may not be aware but it could be heard halfway up Ancaster Avenue, as far up Sea Road as the local school and all around the Well Vale Close area.

“Make no mistake young man, your pub is very unpopular within this village and continuing to make that much noise at any time of the week is only going to make the residents of this village even more disgruntled.

“At least 90% of the residents here would not step foot on your premises and while you may do very well with the holidaymakers in the summer months and the local drunk and/or drug addicts (yes, rumours go around) it can be a very long, quiet winter here in Chapel St Leonards.

“Please do yourself and the residents of this community a good service and keep the volume down, otherwise pens are poised to contact the East Lindsey District Council licensing department.”

In response to the letter, the pub’s owner said: “Me and my wife are trying our very upmost to turn this pub back to its former glory and by doing so we need entertainment and music just like many of the other pubs in the area do.

“I feel like this letter is more than a complaint and more of a threat. In my experience a complaint can be managed by calling in and seeing me or my wife and we can settle any issues you have.

“I would be more than happy to have a civil conversation (coffee included) about moving forward together as a community.

“The date you are referring to is correct and our music was on outside until 7:30pm. Whoever you may be you know my name and I would love to know yours so please do not be a stranger and come in to see me in your own time.”

The pub’s Facebook post about the letter prompted over 220 comments, including from people calling the letter sender a “Karen” and a “killjoy” and many appeared to be supporting the business.

