Stamford mum’s shock over ADHD diagnosis after son’s birth

ADHD can had an impact on relationships

A Stamford mum says her diagnosis of ADHD as an adult was an ‘absolute shock’.

Amy Polly realised she was struggling after her son Jackson was born in October 2018.

“It was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever been through. I always wanted to be a mother, but I found it so hard,” she told BBC Look North.

“I knew that I was not OK after I had my little one, and that’s when I spoke to my GP. She suggested the ADHD diagnosis.

“It was an absolutely shock. I would never have suggested that.

“People think it’s all to do with being scatty and disorganised but it has a real impact on emotions and relationships.

“I struggled with imaginative play with [my son]. I found it easier to play with numbers and letters. LEGO is one of the things we’ve bonded over – it fascinates me.

“He’s always had what he’s needed from me. I just wanted to be present in the joyful moments with him.”

Her advice to other women unsure if they have ADHD is “information is power”, saying: “The sooner we’re diagnosed, the sooner we can plan for those things.”

