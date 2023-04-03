Subaru driver hospitalised after crash in Saxilby area

A male has been taken to hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle crash in the Saxilby area on Monday morning.

The incident took place at the junction of the B1241 Mill Lane at around 7.45am on Monday, involving two cars.

The A57 Gainsborough Road has been closed in both directions as a result of the crash, which saw one man, driving a Subaru Forester, hospitalised.

Significant delays are being reported in the area, and the road will be kept closed while vehicle recovery takes place.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We attended a report of a collision involving two cars, a Subaru Forester and a Cupra Born.

“This was reported at 7.45am and happened at the junction of Mill Lane.

“The male driver of the Forester was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road is closed while the vehicles are recovered.”

