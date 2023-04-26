The disgusting Scunthorpe alleys filled with dirty mattresses

A Scunthorpe resident is sick of a nearby alley being used as a dumping ground for mattresses, furniture and litter.

Mick Fawbert says North Lincolnshire Council have failed to clean up the alleys in Scunthorpe town centre.

“Every morning for over two months, I open my bedroom curtains and have to stare at this. I reported it to the council everyday for over two months,” he told BBC Look North.

“Mattresses, broken glass, bits of doors… People dump anything and everything. And all the extra rubbish is causing rat problems.

“Why won’t they put a camera up? If they fine one person £1000, it’s paid for itself.”

Local resident Charlene Barnett also feared that children could be injured while walking through the mess on the way to school.

North Lincolnshire Council said: “The fact this irresponsible behaviour persists is the reason we take a zero-tolerance approach to anyone caught littering or fly-tipping.

“We issue fines of £100 to litter louts and pursue convictions through court for fly-tippers.”

