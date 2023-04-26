Menu
1 hour ago

The disgusting Scunthorpe alleys filled with dirty mattresses

Residents are constantly reporting the fly-tipping

A Scunthorpe resident is sick of a nearby alley being used as a dumping ground for mattresses, furniture and litter.

Mick Fawbert says North Lincolnshire Council have failed to clean up the alleys in Scunthorpe town centre.

“Every morning for over two months, I open my bedroom curtains and have to stare at this. I reported it to the council everyday for over two months,” he told BBC Look North.

“Mattresses, broken glass, bits of doors… People dump anything and everything. And all the extra rubbish is causing rat problems.

Mike Fawcett is disgusted with the state of Scunthorpe town centre alleys | Photo: BBC Look North

“Why won’t they put a camera up? If they fine one person £1000, it’s paid for itself.”

Local resident Charlene Barnett also feared that children could be injured while walking through the mess on the way to school.

North Lincolnshire Council said: “The fact this irresponsible behaviour persists is the reason we take a zero-tolerance approach to anyone caught littering or fly-tipping.

“We issue fines of £100 to litter louts and pursue convictions through court for fly-tippers.”

22 mins ago

The Liverpool Mowgli restaurant, giving a taste of what's to come| Photo: Mowgli
By Local Democracy Reporter

Indian tapas chain Mowgli Street Food is looking to open a new branch on Lincoln High Street.

The popular brand, which is well known for serving up curries and street food specials, will soon be taking over the former Two Seasons store near House of Fraser.

Mowgli Street Food will soon be taking over the former Two Seasons store | Photo: The Lincolnite

A notice has been placed in the window of the ex-skatewear shop, revealing that the company has submitted an application to City of Lincoln Council for the sale of alcohol and the provision of late-night refreshments.

Food is served in tiffins, giving a restaurant experience similar to that on the streets of New Delhi.

A notice has been placed in the former Two Seasons window | Photo: The Lincolnite

Menu highlights include Mother Butter Chicken, the Monkey Wrap, Treacle Tamarind Fries and Picnic Potato Curry. There are also alternative vegan and gluten-friendly menus available.

An official opening date is yet to be announced.

| Photo: Mowgli

Two Seasons first closed its doors without warning in August 2020 as the company went into administration.

It was later saved by a previous owner and reopened in June of the following year, but ultimately struggled with supply after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store then closed for a second time in August 2022 and has been left vacant ever since.

The Lincolnite has reached out to Mowgli Street Food for more details, but there has been no response at the time of publication.

1 hour ago

The collision happened at the junction of A16 and Marsh Lane | Photo: Google

A former Whaplode tractor driver charged with causing the death of a car passenger following a three vehicle collision near Sutterton has gone on trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

William Flynn, 41, formerly of Whaplode but now of Carrick-on-Suir, County Waterford, has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Karen Fenton by driving dangerously on the A16 at Sutterton.

He also denies charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Mrs Fenton’s husband, Paul Fenton, who was driving their Mitsubishi car, and van driver Sarwar Hussain.

The charges follow a collision on the Marsh Lane junction with the A16 on the  evening of 21 January 2020.

A jury at Lincoln Crown Court heard the tractor had been emerging from Marsh Lane and was turning left to travel south along the A16.

Mr Flynn halted the tractor at an angle, and the trailer (with the exception of the very front of the towing hitch) was still positioned entirely in Marsh Lane.

Former agricultural worker Steve Kennett said he was driving north towards Boston at around 55mph, and was behind the Mitsubishi, when he noticed the tractor.

Mr Kennett told the jury: “It was on the right hand side of the road on a crossroads, two small roads leading onto the A16.

Lincoln Crown Court. | Photo: The Lincolnite

“I slowed down because it was partially out into the A16 road.”

Mr Kennett, who drove the A16 regularly, said he noticed two headlights illuminated on the tractor.

“I was always taught to look ahead of the car infront of me, I slowed down because I couldn’t be sure what the tractor was going to do.”

He added: “I slowed down to make it a bit safer for myself.”

Mr Kennett, who also had experience driving lorries, vans and motorbikes, said he did not notice the Mitsubishi slow down or any other lights on the tractor.

“Then there was like an explosion on the side of the tractor,” Mr Kennett added.

“I didn’t realise it was a van until the point of impact.”

Under cross-examination, Mr Kennett again confirmed that he saw two headlights illuminated on the tractor, which was static at the time he saw it.

A police officer who was called to the scene said he observed the tractor, and noticed illuminated lights both on the front and rear.

He confirmed Mr Flynn was tested for alcohol and provided a negative result of zero.

The officer said he also went over to the van and spoke to the driver (Mr Hussain) who stated: “I didn’t see him. I was using bluetooth in the van.”

Suzanne Honey, who was a passenger in another car travelling north, said she went to assist the occupants of the Mitsubishi and noticed a woman was trapped.

“I couldn’t see her legs,” she said.

The trial continues.

