The Lincolnite tries: Wendy’s burgers at new Lincoln restaurant

The first Wendy’s in Lincoln

American fast-food restaurant Wendy’s opens in Lincoln on Wednesday morning and The Lincolnite went for an early taste test.

The chain is making its return to the UK after a 20 year hiatus.

The restaurant will be opening in the former Monsoon on the High Street at 10.30am on Wednesday, April 12.

It is expanding across the UK, with franchisee Square Burgers Ltd running the Lincoln venue and other restaurants in locations including Reading and Sheffield.

There are a range of burgers to choose from including the Baconator, Cheeseburger deluxe, and vegetarian options.

Customers can also choose from loaded fries, nuggets, salads, and Wendy’s signature dessert – the Frosty.

The breakfast menu will launch on Thursday, running from 7am-10.30am each day (from 8am on Sundays) and includes sausage, egg and cheese croissants, muffins and breakfast potatoes.

The Lincoln restaurant is cashless and will be fully self-service. It has created over 40 new jobs.

George Papadamou, Director of Square Burgers Ltd, told The Lincolnite: “The city centre has so much to offer and we are confident the people of Lincoln will know good food when they see it.”

He added that they will open others in Lincolnshire “without a doubt” in the future.

Simon Crone, Head of Operations for the franchise, was keen to emphasise the “fresh never frozen on the beef”.

“All of our ingredients are prepared fresh daily and I think we offer great value for money,” he said.

Macaulay Dolphin, General Manager of Wendy’s Lincoln, said: “We are eager to get involved and bring the iconic brand to Lincoln.

“We are excited to open to the public and for people in Lincoln to see the quality of our products for themselves.”

The first 50 customers on the opening day will get a free burger, and any after that will be given a golden ticket for a free one on a future visit.

There will also be free merchandise available being given to customers.

Wendy’s Lincoln will be open daily with the following opening times:

Monday to Thursday – 7am-10pm

Friday and Saturday – 7am-11pm

Sunday – 8am-10pm

The breakfast menu is served daily until 10.30am

It will not be available on delivery apps such as Just Eat and Deliveroo yet, but hopes to be in the future.

See more of our photo gallery below:

