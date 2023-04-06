Weeks of disruption on Lincoln road

Drivers in Lincoln will face disruption for a few more weeks after roadworks began on Monday, April 3.

The works will rebuild a section of Boultham Park Road in Lincoln and upgrade the existing zebra crossing to a puffin crossing.

The location of the works is on Boultham Park Road, between the Lincolnshire Co-op store and the library.

Manually-controlled temporary traffic signals will be in place Monday to Friday, between 8am and 5pm, for the first two weeks work.

For the third week of works, a road closure will be in place on Boultham Park Road, between the roundabout and Western Avenue. This will be on weekday evenings only from 7pm until 6am.

The diversion route will be Skellingthorpe Road/Tritton Road/Dixon Street/Boultham Park Road, and vice versa.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This section of Boultham Park Road is starting to deteriorate, so we’ve taken the decision to rebuild it now before it gets any worse.

“The three-week project will see a combination of temporary traffic signals and a night-time road closure, used to ensure the safety of road users and the site team.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum throughout the project, including maintaining access for residents and emergency vehicles when possible and ensuring noise is kept to a minimum after 11pm during the final week.

“We encourage anyone wanting to report a pothole or highways fault to do so via FixMyStreet, either online or on the app.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.