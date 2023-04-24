Two die in Lincolnshire village crash
A man and a woman sadly died
Two people have died following a collision on the A16 near to North Thoresby this morning.
A man, aged in his 30s, and a woman, aged in her 40s, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The collision, between a black BMW convertible and a grey Transit van, was reported at 9.04 am this morning.
Any witnesses, or anyone who may have captured relevant footage on dash cam, are asked to call 101 with incident reference number 90 of 24 April.
