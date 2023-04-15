Update on suspicious death in Boston: Two released under investigation
Police are trying to establish the cause of death and the victims identity
Lincolnshire Police have released a 68-year-old man and 37-year-old woman who were arrested in connection with a suspicious death.
The deceased, a man in his 40s, was discovered at an address in Maud Street on Thursday, April 13.
Originally, officers were called to the address at 5.09 pm on Thursday after the man’s body was found. He was confirmed deceased at the scene.
Investigations into the cause and circumstances of the death are ongoing, as well as efforts to establish the individual’s identity.Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
A scene guard is currently in place, and forensics experts and detectives are expected to be on the scene for much of today. The local community is encouraged to cooperate and avoid speculation while inquiries continue.
If you have any information you can get in touch with Lincolnshire Police by:
- Calling 101 quoting incident 319 of 13 April
- Emailing [email protected]
- Reporting anonymously via the independent charity CrimeStoppers at 0800 555 111