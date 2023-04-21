Welcome to Lincoln Arts Centre: LPAC rebrands in new artistic push

Part of an initiative to make Lincoln the go-to place for the arts

Lincoln Performing Arts Centre has rebranded as just the Lincoln Arts Centre, opening the door for a fresh vision and new direction.

The building, which opened on the University of Lincoln’s Brayford Pool campus in 2008, has been given an exterior makeover to go with this name change.

The official opening for the new Lincoln Arts Centre will be Friday, April 21 – with a programme of events both at the venue itself and online scheduled for the launch.

It forms part of the University’s wider ‘strategy for arts, culture and heritage’, aiming to make Lincoln the go-to place for creative art experiences.

This vision will coincide with the opening of the Barbican Creative Hub in 2024.

Ben Anderson, Creative and Executive Director of Lincoln Arts Centre said: “This is a very exciting time for the arts in Lincolnshire. The launch of the Lincoln Arts Centre is going to inspire future artists and provide a venue that the city will be proud of.

“In September last year we asked people from around the Lincoln area to let us know what we could do to shape the future of the arts.

“We had 260 responses and engaged in many conversations that have resulted in the Lincoln Arts Centre. The creative world around us has changed, and we wanted to make sure we changed with it.

“Our focus on artistic innovation, research and talent development will ensure that there will always be a home for the next generation of artists in Lincoln.”

To keep up to date with any developments or events, visit the Lincoln Arts Centre website.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now