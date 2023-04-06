Woman ‘punched in front of her children’ during Scunthorpe robbery
Policer in Scunthorpe are appealing for information after a woman was reportedly robbed on Monday 3 April.
Whilst in a park on Church Street at approximately 5.30pm, a man is believed to have approached the woman and demanded money before proceeding to punch her in front of her children. He then fled the scene.
A number of lines of enquiry have been conducted so far to identify the suspect.
We are now keen to appeal to anyone who has any further information that would help with our investigation to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 453 of 3 April.
