Worries about welfare of missing Sleaford teen
Have you seen Ollie?
We are concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Ollie, who was reported missing from Sleaford.
He is described as having a medium build, is around five foot 11 inches tall with straight, light brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt under a black coat with fur around the hood, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
Officers believe he may have travelled to Milton Keynes and Norfolk and are following up on further lines of inquiry to find Ollie.
If you have seen him or know where he is, please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 514 of 17 April.
