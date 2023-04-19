Young Boston fan ‘over the moon’ to meet favourite player

A young Boston fan who was upset that her favourite player is leaving was “over the moon” to meet him – and was even given a pair of signed football boots from her hero.

When Andy Acheson told his daughter Noá that a recent game she went to would be one of the last times she would see Billy Chadwick she was distraught.

The striker is currently on loan at Boston United from Hull City and Noá described him as being “really nice”.

Andy told BBC Look North: “She couldn’t stop crying so I took a little video of it, and kind of emotional blackmail really. I sent it to Billy on Twitter and I said please don’t leave or something like that.

“He replied almost straight away and said that he’d love to meet her after the game the next day.”

Noá had her photo taken with Billy who gave her a pair of signed football boots. Andy added: “It was just so lovely. I mean she’s absolutely over the moon with the whole thing.”

Noá said in a video to the footballer: “Thanks for the boots. I’m so grateful. I love them. You’ll always be my favourite player.”

