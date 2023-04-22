Your chance to live inside Woodhall Spa’s historic Old Methodist Church
One of Lincolnshire’s most unique properties
An early 20th century Methodist Church in Woodhall Spa, complete with stained glass windows and a modern cinema room, has been listed on the housing market after a unique conversion.
The Old Methodist Church on The Broadway in Woodhall Spa has been a local landmark since 1906, and it has served multiple services in its time.
In the 1990s it was used as commercial office space, before a remarkable conversion saw the building become a luxury five-bedroom home.
The property has been listed on the housing market by Robert Bell & Company at a guide price of £950,000 – see the full listing here.
For that price, you get the maintained heritage of the Old Methodist Church, from the accessible distinctive tower, stained glass windows and a grand piano centrepiece in the main hall.
However, you are also treated to a cinema room with surround sound speakers and an 85″ HD screen, along with your very own gallery for all the DVDs you can watch in the cinema room.
More traditional homely features include five bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as a cellar, high specification kitchen and dining area which can become an open plan area when bi-fold doors are opened.
The agent says it is currently used as an Airbnb holiday home, and says the old Methodist Church would make “a wonderful home or possibly a boutique bed and breakfast subject to necessaries.”
This is a closer look inside the Old Methodist Church in Woodhall Spa:
