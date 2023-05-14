14 rail services on Lincoln to Leicester route to be reintroduced

Lincoln College partnered with the Lee Stafford Education Foundation (LSEF) in September 2022 – since then, our Hairdressing provision has enhanced; staff have seen first-hand the influence Lee Stafford and the specialist team have had on delivering engaging lessons for our students. The industry-driven and creative framework gives students the best opportunity to excel in their careers.

As we get closer to the end of the academic year, it is fantastic to celebrate being shortlisted for Educator of the Year at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2023. Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most prestigious events, the awards recognise the names that have achieved business brilliance, helping uphold Britain’s reputation as a world leader in hairdressing expertise.

The Lee Stafford Education Foundation reached the finals after submitting an attention-grabbing entry – detailing the skills and experience contributing to their career success. Following an intensive judging process, they will attend the 25th British Hairdressing Business Awards, held this year on Monday, the 3rd of July 2023, at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

Founder Lee Stafford said: “I still can’t believe it! The awards are so respected across the industry, so just to reach the finals is a huge honour. I’m up against some incredible competition but I just hope that the judges see my drive and passion – I’m keeping everything crossed!”

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards, said: “Hj’s British Hairdressing Business Awards are an annual celebration of business acumen, and the people and companies going the extra mile to ensure that creativity and commercial success go hand in hand.

“Once again, our judging panel was overwhelmed with the standard of entries. To make the shortlist for this category, nominees need to demonstrate a passionate approach to education, with the technical, creative and business skills to back it up. The Lee Stafford Education Foundation should feel incredibly proud to have achieved that and finalised alongside such impressive talent.”

A total of 17 trophies will be awarded at the event – which initially launched in 1998 – and has previously honoured names including Trevor Sorbie, TONI & GUY, Sophia Hilton, Colin McAndrew and Casey Coleman.

Cheryl Webster, Learning and Skills Lead in Hairdressing at Lincoln College, said: “Lee Stafford Education has put the spark back into the Hairdressing department at Lincoln college; lessons are standardised, engaging and full of energy.

“The education package has provided learners with core skills to build on to prepare them for a career in the industry, the learners have had the opportunity to learn from leading industry experts from across the country providing inspiration to reach their full potential.”

Tammy Russell, Hairdressing Lecturer at Lincoln College, said “The hairdressing team has been on a fun and fascinating journey since we joined LSEF. It has had a very positive impact on our department and has led to new opportunities for both staff and students.

“The training pushed us out of our comfort zones and made us re-evaluate our techniques. It inspired us and made us want to do more. Having achieved my first BiG 10 I am eager to continue on that journey.”

The BiG 10 is a motivating initiative within the foundation to put cutting-edge styles and techniques into practice, there are many stages of the BiG 10 for staff and students to master skills to get to the ‘Golden Scissor’ status.

Georgina, a Level 2 Hairdressing student at Lincoln College, said: “Lee Stafford delivering a workshop and giving advice has taught me that it doesn’t matter that I am dyslexic – I can put anything if I put my mind to it.”

Striving for greatness – we have seen phenomenal results at Lincoln College. The output will continue to be of a high standard; students can refine their skills with Lee Stafford’s techniques whilst clients leave the salon feeling fantastic. In this academic cycle, students; Kayleigh Staines and Abi Applewhite got recognised for their achievements at our latest Further Education awards. The college is looking forward to the next academic year with the LSEF.

Our modern facilities at the Gibney Salon and finishing school Aura Hair and Beauty Academy provide students with the best possible training and equipment. Appointments are available 9 am – 4 pm, Monday – Friday. Support our students and book a treatment by calling 01522 876392.

Join the Hair Revolution with courses at Lincoln College, for more information, please head to: https://bit.ly/3VvG89c