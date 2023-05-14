14 rail services on Lincoln to Leicester route to be reintroduced
A big boost to local public transport
East Midlands Railway will be reinstating 14 services on its Lincoln to Leicester route from later this month.
The changes will see a reintroduction of six weekday and eight Saturday services along the route, which serves 12 other locations across Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Stops on this route include the likes of Newark Castle, Fiskerton, Collingham, Swinderby and Hykeham.
The 14 services will be brought back indefinitely from Sunday, May 21.
The weekday services to be reintroduced are as follows:
- Nottingham – Sleaford: 05.01
- Leicester – Lincoln: 14.38
- Leicester – Lincoln: 18.43
- Lincoln – Leicester: 12.37
- Lincoln – Leicester: 16.34
- Lincoln – Nottingham: 21.31
The Saturday services to be reintroduced are:
- Leicester – Lincoln: 06.33
- Leicester – Lincoln: 07.36
- Leicester – Lincoln: 14.42
- Leicester – Lincoln: 18.43
- Nottingham – Leicester: 05.33
- Loughborough – Leicester: 06.59
- Lincoln – Leicester: 12.37
- Lincoln – Leicester: 16.34
The changes have been welcomed and celebrated by both East Midlands Railway and Lincolnshire County Council.
Will Rogers, Managing Director at East Midlands Railway, said: “I’m happy to confirm that we will be reintroducing six weekday and eight Saturday services as part of the next timetable change in May.
“This is great news for the communities and businesses in Leicester and Lincoln, as well as the other villages and towns along the route.
“These reintroductions will bring the service in line with the previously provided frequency on the route and represents the culmination of substantial work to make sure these they can be reintroduced reliably and sustainably.”
Cllr Martin Hill OBE, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I’m pleased that EMR has heard our calls and decided to reinstate these services between Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
“I’m sure residents and businesses along these routes will welcome the return of more travel options across the East Midlands and I look forward to continuing to work with EMR to further improve services in our area.”
