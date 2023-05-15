BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Melvyn Prior announces departure

Veteran radio presenter Melvyn Prior has announced he will be leaving BBC Radio Lincolnshire later this year.

He has worked for the station since 1991, and currently presents to 2pm to 6pm afternoon show.

The BBC is currently cutting local radio broadcasts, leading to stations sharing programming for much of the day.

Many radio presenters have been required to reapply for their jobs in a process which has been criticised as being similar to “the Hunger Games”.

Melvyn said on Twitter that the cuts have been “painful and has taken its toll on both those staying and those leaving”.

He said he expects to leave the station later this year.

In a statement posted on Sunday evening, he said: “Several people asked at the RAF concert about my future at BBC Radio Lincolnshire so I thought I’d share the news that I will be leaving later this year.

“After 6 months of uncertainty I decided the direction of travel was not for me.

“I’ve had a great career in an industry I love.

“I’ve met and worked with some wonderful people. Something I’ve never taken for granted. So thank you.

“Change is always difficult, but this process has been painful and has taken its toll on both those staying and those leaving.

“Hopefully I will be able to continue to support some of the local groups and charities that I’ve worked with over the years.

“Meanwhile, we’ll ‘keep it local’ as long as we can.”

Numerous big names in BBC Radio Humberside have already lost their jobs, including morning show presenter David Burns, known to listeners as Burnsie.

