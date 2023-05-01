Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in April

A man who deliberately started a fire in A&E at Lincoln County Hospital, a drugs gang in Boston and a man who sexually abused a teenage girl were among those put behind bars in Greater Lincolnshire in April.

A Lincolnshire man who had Class A and B drugs in his home also appeared before courts in Cambridgeshire.

The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day.

Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in April 2023:

Boston drugs gang

Six people were jailed for total of over 23 years after being charged over a number of raids in relation to the supply of Class A drugs on the streets of Boston.

David Leggatt was the head of the criminal group and was jailed for nine years and nine months

Tammy Newark was jailed for four years and eight months

Gail Murphy was jailed for two years and three months

Tony Benge was jailed for two years and four months

Joanna Calcada was jailed for two years and seven months

Ivo Gruntins was jailed for one year and ten months

Tom Louth

Tom Louth, 36, from Holbeach, was jailed for 10 years after being convicted of sexually abusing a teenage girl.

Darren Halliday

Darren Halliday was jailed for seven years after subjecting a 13-year-old to multiple sexually inappropriate acts, indecent images and text messages.

John Gillon Watson

John Gillon Watson was jailed for six years and nine months for starting a fire which caused the closure of the Accident and Emergency department at Lincoln County Hospital, and a £1.9 million insurance bill.

Watson, 57, was also given the maximum extended licence period of five years on his release from jail after a judge decided he is a dangerous offender.

Lincolnshire Police also released shocking footage of the moment the deliberate fire was started.

Victor Grimmer

Victor Grimmer, 62, was jailed for fiver years for causing the death of one woman and seriously injuring her pregnant partner after a collision on the A158 at Rand, near Wragby in Lincolnshire.

Grimmer was found guilty of causing the death of Tara Green, 32, by dangerous driving. He was also convicted of a second charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Tara’s partner Tanisha Howard.

Colin Shreeve

Colin Shreeve was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison after committing “incomprehensible” sexual offences against a child.

Peter Mousley

Skegness man Peter Mousley, 60, was jailed for four years and eight months after stabbing a female neighbour in the stomach during what was described as a completely unprovoked attack.

Mousley was also sentenced to an extended licence period of four years on his release from prison after a judge concluded he was dangerous.

Gracian Karbowski

Gracian Karbowski threatened another man with a knife whilst in a car and was jailed for three years and six months.

Callum Horsley

Lincolnshire man Callum Horsley was jailed for three years after officers found Class A and B drugs at his home in the Peterborough area, including a cannabis grow in the wardrobe.

Jack Gibson

A drug dealer who was also involved in a stabbing that occurred in 2020 was jailed in April this year.

Jack Gibson, 22, was already serving a 44-month sentence in relation to drugs offences. He has now been jailed for a further three years after pleading guilty to a Section 20 wounding offence and this sentence will run consecutively.

Robert Kenney

Skegness man Robert Kenney, 32, subjected his partner to domestic violence and controlling behaviour during their seven week relationship was jailed for two years and eight months.

Christopher London

Grimsby man Christopher London, who was detained by a member of the public after trying to enter three homes in a Lincolnshire village, was jailed for two years and four months.

Matthew Pearson

Lincoln man Matthew Pearson, 26, was sentenced to 10 months in prison for public order offences which included racially aggravated behaviour, threatening violence, throwing a bottle and shouting in the street, as well as assaulting a police officer.

He was also sentenced to five months to run concurrently for previous offences of shop thefts.

Nathan Lewis

Lincoln man Nathan Lewis, 22, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison after being charged with six shop thefts and five breaches of a criminal behaviour order.

