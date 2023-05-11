From Zara to TK Maxx: People in Lincoln share their High Street wishlist

One resident called for more options for mature shoppers

Lincoln’s High Street is abuzz with new business openings, from Wendy’s to Tap & Tonic, with Five Guys on the way in the future.

We spoke to people in Lincoln to find out what businesses and brands they wanted to see come to the city and the High Street.

Ben Simmons, 27, has lived in Lincoln for five years and expressed his desire for fashion brand Zara to open a store in the area.

He said: “It’s been a long time coming and ideally it’d be nice to have one where Jack Wills was because I think layout wise it would really suit it.”

Misty Dakota-Jackson, 55, has lived in Lincoln for eight years and would love to see brands like TK Maxx and Matalan on the High Street.

She also pointed out that the area needs more shops catering to mature shoppers, saying: “There’s a lot of young shops in town, but there’s nothing for 50 upwards. It’s Marks & Spencer and that’s about it.”

Watch the full video on the MyLocal Lincolnshire here.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now