How Lincolnshire will celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation

There are just days to go until Lincolnshire marks the coronation of King Charles III.

Events are being held right across the county for the royal celebration.

King Charles III will be officially crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year.

His Majesty’s wife Camilla will also be crowned as the Queen Consort, as the pair are welcomed to the head of the British monarchy. Here in Lincolnshire, there are a host of watch-along events and interactive activities that all the family can take part in. From Steampunk gatherings to commemorative festivals at local parks, here are the pick of Lincolnshire’s Coronation events.

Lincoln Castle

Much like the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Lincoln Castle will put King Charles III’s Coronation on the big screen within the castle grounds.

On Saturday 6 May, the grounds will be live-screening the BBC’s coverage of the coronation itself, so visitors can enjoy all the pageantry of this historic event in an equally historic setting.

Then, on Sunday 7 May, the castle will host tThe Coronation Big Lunch. Visitors can bring a picnic or pick up something from Barney’s Churros, Pie-O-Neers or the on-site café. There’s also drinks on offer from a special horsebox bar provided by the Cocktail Gift Shop on Steep Hill.

On Sunday evening, the grounds will reopen from 7pm for the screening of the Coronation Concert live from Windsor Castle. A free ticket is required for this event – grab yours now at www.lincolncastle.com/events.

On Monday 8 May, it’s the Big Help Out. The volunteer group, Friends of Lincoln Castle, will be showcasing their volunteering opportunities and giving visitors the chance to ‘try before they apply’.

Steampunk Seafront Event – Skegness

Each year, it is normally Lincoln that welcomes the Steampunk community for its annual festival, but a spin-off event will be taking place in Skegness during Coronation celebrations.

The event takes place at Tower Gardens on Lumley Road on Saturday, May 6, running from 10am to 5pm with full live TV coverage of the Coronation.

The inclusive community event will bring live music, fairground rides, charity stalls and a large picnic area to Skegness, as well as a host of interactive competitions for Steampunkers to take part in.

Boultham Park – Lincoln

A free celebration picnic will take place at the park on Sunday 7 May 2023, from 11am – 4pm, organised by City of Lincoln Council and Boultham Park Advisory Group.

Entertainment will include children’s fairground rides, a bouncy Castle, live music and a DJ and face painting.

There will be food stalls including ice cream, donuts and burgers, with the park’s cafe also open.

Children will have the opportunity to win a prize for the best dressed King or Queen.

Singer Cleopatra Ridgeway will perform swing / ‘Rat Pack’ style music to mark the occasion, and there will also be other live performances and vintage gramophone DJ Adam Wareham.

Central Park Procession – Boston

In Boston, a carnival has been planned at Central Park to celebrate the King’s Coronation, with all the local community invited.

The event, which runs from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, May 6, will see Boston draped in red, white and blue colours, as well as the organisation of a live procession from Pescod Square Shopping Centre to Central Park.

Live music and entertainment will keep crowds entertained throughout the day, as well as a host of activities including face painting, fancy dress competitions and balloon modelling.

Celebration Event – Sleaford

Sleaford Town Council will host a day of fun-filled family activities at Boston Road Recreational Ground on the King’s Coronation day.

Running from 9am to 7.30pm, there will be a big screen showing the television coverage, live entertainment from an ABBA tribute act, farmers market stalls, food and drink options and child-friendly activities – including bouncy castles and face painting.

There will also be a duck race and a fun run in the town on May 6, each raising money for charity.

International Bomber Command Centre – Lincoln

A Coronation celebration at the International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln will also be free to attend on May 6.

There’s no booking requirement, and there will be craft activities as well as artefacts on display for the family to enjoy.

It runs from 11am to 3pm on the day of the Coronation.

Belvoir Castle – Grantham

Surely one of the ideal locations for a King’s Coronation event would be one of the most regal buildings in the Lincolnshire area?

Belvior Castle on the outskirts of Grantham will be hosting a full weekend of activities for the Coronation, with bunting, entertainment and food and drink stalls giving the street party flavour.

A screening of the Coronation will also be available in the castle’s grounds. Tickets (book here) cost £22 for adult entry to the castle and garden for the Coronation, and £10 for children.

Community street party – Cleethorpes

Around 5000 people are expected to attend a community street party in Cleethorpes on Saturday, May 6.

The day will include live entertainment, fun and games, and a musical fireworks finale.

It will be held close to the seafront on Alexandra Road, from 3.30pm to 11pm. Road closures will be in place from 1pm.

There is no need to book – anyone is invited to come along and celebrate the new King.