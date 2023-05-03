Lincoln Terrace bar reopening ahead of Coronation weekend
Also plans to open throughout the summer
A popular Lincoln bar will reopen on Friday, May 5 — and they’re excited to welcome customers ready for the Coronation weekend celebrations.
West End Tap Ltd merged with another company in October before acquiring The Terrace on St Paul’s Lane in the Bailgate, but soaring costs of energy bills and goods forced it to close in March.
Director Lewis De-la-Hey said a restructure of the business has been completed and food will be outsourced to outside caterers — including Fat Eddies who will serve smash burgers, loaded fries, wings, and more for the reopening weekend.
The Terrace will reopen from 5.30pm on Friday, May 5 and it will be decorated with bunting fit for the occasion of celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III.
It will also be open on Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7 between 12pm and midnight, while food will be served until 9pm on all three days.
Lewis said: “We’re excited to get reopen again and also mindful of the fact we have to be careful of how the business operates to survive. We had to take some drastic steps to survive and we can’t wait to get trading again.
“We are excited to have the food provision and wanted to make sure we’re open for the Coronation weekend.
“People want to be out celebrating and we’re a venue people enjoy, and we have the roof terrace.”
He added that they are hoping to do something similar to “at least open as a weekend operation from Thursday to Sunday throughout the summer,” with plans for this still being confirmed.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now