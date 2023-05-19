Lincolnshire millionaires bounce back onto Sunday Times Rich List

The most wealthy people in the country named

Several of Lincolnshire’s richest people and families have been named amongst the wealthiest in the country.

The Sunday Times Rich List, published today, calculates the extreme wealth of the UK’s 350 most affluent.

There are 171 billionaires on the list, although the cost of living crisis has apparently hit them too, meaning a drop for the first time in decades.

However, the last year has been profitable for several Lincolnshire business people, who have bounced back onto the list after falling off it.

Lincolnshire landowner Sir James Dyson is now ranked as the fifth richest man in the country (down from second last year.)

His colossal fortune is estimated at £23billion, made in part by the invention of the Dyson vacuum cleaner, and he owns more land than the King.

The Grimsby-born Carphone Warehouse millionaire Dr David Ross has returned to the Rich List at 240.

His wealth is currently estimated at £700million. However, it has previously been high enough to see him named Lincolnshire’s first billionaire.

He originally started the phone business with a friend using £15,000 inheritance, and has became a major philanthropist.

The Ranjit and Baljinder Boparan family are just behind in the list, re-entering at number 286.

Their £684million fortune was made through the 2 Sisters Food Group, which has a plant in Scunthorpe.

Michael Cornish and his family are on the list again at 286, with an estimated worth of £500m.

He previously ran the Linpac packaging group, started by his father, and sold it for £860m. His other business ventures have included the prestigious Oak Ridge Hotels, which have several hotels in the county.

The Sunday Times compiles the Rich List by estimating the value of the well-off’s assets, including land, property, racehorses, art and shares in public company.

However, it doesn’t include private bank accounts, meaning their true worth could be much higher.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now