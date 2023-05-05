Man jailed for six years over child sex offences in Skegness

Kevin Clarke has been sentenced today (Friday 5 May) at Leicester Crown Court to six years in prison.

Aged 38, of Gresley Close, Leicester, Clarke previously appeared at court on Friday 10 March, where he pleaded guilty to nine charges.

The charges relate to offences that happened in Skegness, between 1 January 2021 and 28 October 2022. The charges followed a criminal investigation by our department for Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) after evidence was found on Clarke’s mobile phone.

Clarke was today sentenced for offences of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual communication with a child. He was also sentenced for making and possessing illegal images of children, including 269 images in category A, and two in the extreme category.

DC Michelle Adamson, of Lincolnshire Police PVP, said: “Clarke had built a relationship with the victim knowing, when the relationship began, she was just 14 years old.”

“Getting this man convicted means he will not be able to offend against any other child or young person.”

