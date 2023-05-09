Met Office warns of south Lincolnshire thunderstorms

Thunderstorms could blight south Lincolnshire weather this afternoon, with a Met Office warning in place for heavy showers and rumbles.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms on Tuesday, spreading from the East Midlands down across the south of England.

The yellow warning is in place across southern areas of Lincolnshire, meaning places such as Sleaford, Woodhall Spa, Boston and Bourne could be affected.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop through Tuesday, moving slowly across southern and eastern parts of the country during the afternoon and evening.

The Met Office predicts that some places could see 20mm of rain within an hour, and possibly 30-40mm in a two to three hour time period – alongside lightning and hail.

However, it is only a temporary warning in place for one day, with all warnings removed from Wednesday, according to Met Office data.

The warning suggests that driving conditions can be affected by spray or standing water, flooding to homes and businesses may be possible, and there could be some short term losses of power in particularly affected areas.

