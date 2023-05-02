Motorcylist found dead in river near Stamford

Officers believe no other vehicles were involved

A motorcylist was found dead in a river after a crash in Rutland on the Lincolnshire border over the bank holiday weekend.

Leicestershire Police officers were called to Bourne Road in Essendine, about five miles away from Stamford, at around 5.45am on Sunday, April 30.

A body and a black Kawasaki motorcycle were found in a nearby river, and East Midlands Ambulance Service declared the man, who is in his 40s, dead at the scene.

Initial enquiries from the Serious Crimes Investigation Unit lead officers to believe the man was travelling towards Essendine, and no other vehicles were involved.

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Chanelle from the Serious Crimes Investigation Unit said: “We are in the early stage of an investigation and are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help us piece together what has happened.

“We believe this incident took place during the early hours of this morning so we are looking to speak to anyone who was driving in the area of Essendine before 5.45am today and thinks they may have seen a motorcyclist.

“If you were in the area and have a dash cam, please review any footage to see if you have captured something which could help with this investigation.”

Officers are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and appeals for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 128 of 30 April.

